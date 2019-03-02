Every drop of soldiers' blood was precious and their sacrifices shall not go in vain, the prime minister said. The prime minister spoke extensively on the defence deals taken place during previous governments and compared them with defence decisions by the current government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said those who ruled the nation for many years, had an interest in doles and deals. This harmed nation’s development journey greatly and the biggest sufferers of this approach had been soldiers and farmers (jawans and kisans), the prime minister said while addressing a conclave of a national TV channel. PM Modi said the country witnessed many defence scams during the Congress regime and it gradually disrupted advancement of armed forces. But the current government was committed to taking any action in the interest of the nation, he added.

The peddling of lies and politics by the Congress on Rafale deal was harmful to the country, the PM Modi said, hours after Rahul Gandhi accused him of stealing Rs 30,000 from Indian Air Force in the controversial defence deal.

In an apparent reference to aerial dogfight with Pakistani aircraft along the LoC, PM Modi said if India had Rafale fighter jets on time, the result could have been different. The Air Force used MiG-21 Bison, the most accident-prone of all IAF fighter jets, during unprecedented engagement with Pakistani aircraft. While the Pakistani side had fourth-generation aircraft F-16, manufactured by Lockheed Martin of the United States.

The 55 months of the BJP and the 55 years of the Congress have given two contrasting approaches to governance, while their governments had a token approach, this government has a total approach, the PM said.

The armed forces made a request for 1.89 lakh bullet-proof jackets in 2009, but they did not get even a single bulletproof jacket between 2009 to 2014, he said criticising the UPA government.

The current BJP government brought 2.30 lakh bullet-proof jackets for jawans, the PM said. Amid tension with Pakistan, PM said India was a changed and transformed country and no one can dare to threaten it.

