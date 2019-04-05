Modi said the BJP was proud to have greats like LK Advani who have only strengthened the party from the very beginning. Supporting the BJP veteran, Modi said Advani has perfectly summed up the true essence of BJP. The tweet also read that the Prime Minister was proud to be a BJP Karyakarta

BJP veteran LK Advani on Thursday penned a letter ahead of party’s Foundation Day, reiterating his belief in Indian nationalism and party ideology. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his latest tweet supporting the BJP veteran said Advani has perfectly summed up the true essence of BJP. Agreeing with Advani, Modi tweeted ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last’ is notably the guiding mantra of the BJP.

Modi added that BJP was proud to have greats like LK Advani who have only strengthened the party from the very beginning. The tweet also read that the Prime Minister was proud to be a BJP Karyakarta. In a blog written ahead of the BJP foundation day, Advani said the party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at the personal and political levels. The blog’s remarks seem to point at the insistence of the current party leaders of painting anything against their worldview to be anti-national.

Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding Mantra of ‘Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.’ Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it. https://t.co/xScWuuDuMq — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2019

Besides Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banjeree also praised the BJP stalwart for his contribution to Indian Politics. Welcoming Advani’s letter, Mamata said the BJP founding father has rightly pointed that opposition and all those who raise voices are not anti-national. She tweeted:

As the senior most politician, fmr Dy PM and founding father of BJP, the views AdvaniJi has expressed about extending democratic courtesies,is significant. Of course, all Opposition who raise their voices are not anti national. We welcome his statement & convey our humble regards — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2019

On anti-national term, Advani said BJP has never regarded those who disagree with them politically as “anti-national”. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level,” Advani wrote

While the blog doesn’t go into specifics of what he felt on being dropped from the list of candidates, Advani thanked the people of Gandhinagar, who elected him to the Lok Sabha six times since 1991. He said his life’s guiding principle has been nation first, party next, and the self-last. He added that serving the motherland has been his passion and his mission ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the age of 14.

Advani wrote that all should collectively strive to strengthen the democratic edifice of India. He also called the election as the festival of democracy but also an occasion for honest introspection by all stakeholders – political parties, mass media, authorities conducting the election process and, above all, the electorate.

