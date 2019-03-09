Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro. PM Modi said that the Noida, which earlier was known for land scams, now the same city is known for development opportunities and other things. He said that the government is making efforts to improve the connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.
After the opening of the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, the total span of the DMRC is now over 343 km with 250 metro stations. The DMRC’s span in Uttar Pradesh has now increased to over 59.5 km.
Besides this, Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr from Greater Noida and for 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar via video link.
Earlier, he unveiled a statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mahesh Sharma were present at the event.
PM Modi had inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line.
