Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the blue line of Delhi Metro stretched beyond Noida City Centre station on Saturday. The 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section will cut short the travel distance between Noida and Greater Noida.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6.6-km Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of Delhi Metro. PM Modi said that the Noida, which earlier was known for land scams, now the same city is known for development opportunities and other things. He said that the government is making efforts to improve the connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.

After the opening of the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section, the total span of the DMRC is now over 343 km with 250 metro stations. The DMRC’s span in Uttar Pradesh has now increased to over 59.5 km.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greater Noida: Earlier, Noida was known for various land scams. Today Noida is known for the new development opportunities. Noida is growing as a big hub for #MakeInIndia. Uttar Pradesh is changing. pic.twitter.com/04ToALDlXu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019

Besides this, Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1320 MW thermal power plant in Khurja, Bulandshahr from Greater Noida and for 1320 MW power plant in Buxar, Bihar via video link.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Greater Noida: Before 2014, there were just two mobile phone manufacturing factories in the country. Today approximately 125 factories are making mobile phones in the country, and out of those 125, many are in Noida. pic.twitter.com/8fi4zekr9F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019

Earlier, he unveiled a statue of Deendayal Upadhyaya on the campus of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Greater Noida. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Mahesh Sharma were present at the event.

PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida: To improve connectivity from here, the country's biggest airport is being constructed in Jewar. All formalities regarding this decision are complete. pic.twitter.com/o6fcojBy2p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019

PM Modi had inaugurated the 9.63-km-long Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section, an extension of the Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi in Greater Noida on IAF strikes: Jiski ragon mein Hindustan ka khoon hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya?… Jo Bharat Maa ki jai bolta hai, usko shaq hona chahiye kya? Ye shaq karne wale log kaun hain? Aise logon ki baaton pe bharosa karoge kya? pic.twitter.com/eCqQUdUxf9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 9, 2019

