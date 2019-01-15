PM Modi in Odisha: Addressing a massive gathering at Patharachepa in Bolangir district, Modi said that Odisha has Rs 4,000 crore in its DMF Fund which has remained unutilised so far. He urged the State Government to use the funds for the benefit of people and not kept it for upcoming elections.

Highlighting his Government’s achievements and performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Opposition parties, including the BJD Government in Odisha for not utilising District Mineral Fund (DMF) for the welfare of people. Addressing a massive gathering at Patharachepa in Bolangir district, Modi said that Odisha has Rs 4,000 crore in its DMF Fund which has remained unutilised so far. He urged the State Government to use the funds for the benefit of people and not keep it for upcoming elections.

The BJP government has set up District Mineral Funds which would be spent for the welfare of the local people, the prime minister said while hailing the decision of his government. The DMFs have been set up for the development of Odisha and country, said Modi on his third visit to the State within a span of three weeks.

In a month, more than Rs 20,000 crore of development projects have been either inaugurated or initiated in Odisha. Can anyone expect it, Modi asked. Projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in sectors like education, railway connectivity, culture and tourism, that have been kick started today, will not only spur the growth of Odisha but also of eastern India, the PM maintained.

During the tenure of the previous government, the rations cards, gas connection and scholarship were given to false beneficiaries, through which crore of rupees were siphoned off, he said, adding that his government had stopped the siphoning of Rs 90,000 crore.

The BJP government has cancelled around 6 crore fake ration cards, gas connections, and scholarships to save crores of money, Modi said. Hailing Aadhaar scheme as one of the measures to tackle the menace of corruption, he said around 80 per cent of ration cards have been linked with Aadhaar to check irregularities, the prime minister said.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties for criticising his government’s schemes, Modi said it is quite obvious that they would take grudge on him as he had stopped their illegal income. He further said he had promised in the land of Lord Jagannath that he would not allow any irregularities and put behind bars those who loot people’s money.

Underscoring his measures for conservation for India’s rich culture and tradition, the Prime Minister also lambasted the parties who were opposing the Statue of Unity, which now became a major tourist destination of the country. The Opposition was also against organising International Yoga Day which is India’s gift to the world and a matter of pride for India, he further said.

