PM Modi said it is natural for them to stitch an alliance as he has prevented them from looting public money, adding that opposition parties are in talks for mahagathbandhan because of his zero tolerance against corruption. In a public gathering at Silvassa, the prime minister said opposition parties are yet to finalised their alliance for 2019 polls, but they have started bargaining for their share.

When opposition leaders were criticising him at the ‘united India’ rally called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at their coming together for 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. PM Modi, who was in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, said the mahagathbandhan was not against him but against the people of India. In a public gathering at Silvassa, the prime minister said opposition parties are yet to finalised their alliance, but they have started bargaining for their share. PM Modi said his actions against corruption have infuriated some people.

He was apparently referring to Akhilesh Yadav’s name in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining scam. He said it is natural for them to stitch an alliance as he has prevented them from looting public money, adding that opposition parties are in talks for mahagathbandhan because of his zero tolerance against corruption. Highlighting his government’s achievements in the last 5 years. PM Modi said around 1.25 crore houses have been built by the current BJP government, while the previous government had only built 25 lakh houses during their complete 5 years.

PM Modi in Silvassa: My actions against corruption have infuriated some people. It's but natural for them to get angry as I've prevented them from looting public money. Consequently, they have now formed an alliance called Mahagathbandhan pic.twitter.com/3WPyJtKRx5 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2019

At the Mamata Banerjee’s mega rally, political bigwigs from various regional parties including three chief ministers were present. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, DMK chief MK Stalin, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, BJP dissident Shatrughan Singha, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among the opposition leaders who were present at the Kolkata event.

