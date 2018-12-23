His statement comes at a time when everything seems to be not well in the Opposition camp as various parties including the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress have rejected DMK chief's proposal that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should be Opposition's prime ministerial candidate for 2019 polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hit out at the opposition parties which are trying to forge an alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The prime minister said several leaders were talking about a grand alliance (mahagathbandhan) for power but not for people. He was interacting with BJP workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Tiruvallur as a part of BJP’s Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot drive. The grand alliance was for their personal survival, not ideology based support, he said. The Congress was trying to spread lies among people and it spares no efforts to efforts to mislead the people about the country’s progress.

This so-called grand alliance is a club of rich dynasties as it encourages family rule and neglects the welfare of the people, added the prime minister. Trying to highlight the diverging views of the Congress and DMK including the Jain Commission, he said they had opposed each other in the past but now they want to together, adding that it is nothing but opportunism.

A report suggests the Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati might prove to be a hurdle in Congress’ road to the Centre. Both parties are in talks for an alliance for 2019 polls of which the Congress will not be a part as they are fed by the high handiness of the grand old party.

