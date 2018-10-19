Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the valedictory function of the Sai Baba Samadhi centenary celebrations. Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said his government has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the valedictory function of the Sai Baba Samadhi centenary celebrations. Addressing a public gathering, PM Modi said his government has set the goal of providing a permanent house to every family by 2022. He said the UPA government constructed just 25 lakh houses while the current government has constructed 1.25 crore houses in the last 4 years. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, he said the party did not work for the benefit of the poor but for their own good.

He further added a permanent house makes life easy and provides enthusiasm to fight against poverty. Before his speech, PM Modi handed over the keys of houses to some beneficiaries of the Prime Mantri Awas Yojana, an initiative by the government to provide affordable houses to 20 million poor by 2022. He also congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government for completing 4 years of rule in Maharashtra. At the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader in the Maharashtra Assembly, Dhananjay Munde has accused the state government of spending Rs 2 crore to bring beneficiaries for the October 19 function.

Before PM Modi’s arrival, activist Trupti Desai was detained by police earlier this morning. She had written a letter to Ahmednagar SP demanding to meet PM Modi to discuss the ongoing Sabarimala temple controversy. She had also threatened to stop his convoy if his demands were not meet. After being detained by police, activist Trupti Desai said it is our Constitutional right to protest. She said it is a clear attempt to suppress our voice through Modiji.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More