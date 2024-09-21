PM Modi Says Quad Countries Support Peaceful Resolution Of All Issues, Committed To Inclusive Indo-Pacific

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Quad Summit is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that Quad Summit is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflict and the Quad countries working together on the basis of shared democratic values is very important for the entire humanity.

In his opening remarks at the Quad Summit, he said the grouping is not against anyone and supports rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues.

Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific

He said free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is shared priority and shared commitment of Quad countries.

PM Modi said that the first Summit of Quad countries was held under leadership of US President Joe Biden.

“It gives me immense pleasure to participate at this Quad Summit during my third term…Under your leadership, the first summit (QUAD) of 2021 was organised. In such a short time, we have expanded our cooperation in an unprecedented way in every direction. You have played a very important role in this. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your strong commitment and contribution to Quad,” PM Modi said.

QUAD is here to stay

“Quad Summit is taking place at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts. In such a situation, the QUAD’s working together on the basis of shared democratic values is very important for the entire humanity. We are not against anyone. We all support rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues. Free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment,” he added.

He said together, Quad countries have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health, security, critical, emerging technologies, climate change and capacity building. “Our message is clear- the QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement. I once again greet President Biden and all my colleagues. We will be happy to organize the QUAD Leaders Summit in India in 2025,” he said.

PM Modi had bilateral meeting with President Biden

Quad Summit being hosted by President Joe Biden in his hometown Wilmington Delaware.

PM Modi arrived at the Philadelphia airport in the US earlier in the day in the first leg of his three-day US visit.

Before taking part in the Quad Summit, PM Modi had bilateral meeting with President Biden. The two leaders identified new pathways to further deepen India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

During his US visit, PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders

Apart from PM Modi and President Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are taking part in the Quad Summit.

The forum has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

With inputs from agencies