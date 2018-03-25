Addressing the nation at the 42nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about affordable healthcare, Minumum Support Price, the importance of practice Yoga. PM Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Ram Navami. Here are the highlights.

Addressing the nation at the 42nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme, which was broadcast on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, Prime Minister Narednra Modi on Sunday, March 25 concentrated on issues of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and his government’s aims towards ‘affordable and aceesible’ healthcare in India. The MSP would take into consideration the wages of all the laborers, price of seeds, irrigation costs, land revenue, he said. PM Modi’s remarks on farmers came days after farmers across Maharashtra staged a massive rally, demanding loan waivers and implentation of the recommendations made by the Swaminathan Committee report and proper implementation of Forest Rights Act.

PM Modi also talked about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who he said, “dreamt of vibrant cities with top infrastructure”. In order to celebrate Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan’ will be held across the nation from 14th April to 5th May. He added, “For people like us, who belong to the poor and backward sections of society, Dr. Ambedkar is our inspiration.We are deeply motivated by Dr. Ambedkar’s emphasis on self-reliance.”

Here are the other highlights of the 42nd Mann Ki Baat radio programme

PM Modi wished people of the nation Ram Navami.

Speaking healthcare care and cleanliness, PM Modi said, a healthy India is as vital as a clean India

Healthcare should be reasonable and accessible. Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, as many as 10 crore people will benefit. It will be provided by the government and insurance companies

In order to provide adequate returns to the farmers, a major decision was made in the 2018-2019 budget. It was decied to give at least at least 1.5 times the input costs as MSP for the scheduled crops

On International yoga Day, let us diffuse awareness about Yoga. Let us all practice yoga.

We are working on agriculture reforms in order to ensure all the farmers get the right price for their products/crops.

Ram Manohar Lohia, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Chaudhary Devi Lal, Mahatma Gandhi all considered agriculture a significant part of India’s economy.

On the occasion of Ram Navami, he said that Ram and Ramayan continue to inspire not only Indians but people of entire ASEAN region. This year the ASEAN countries also chose Ramayan as their themes for their performances in India.

