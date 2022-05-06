Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is looking at India's development resolutions as a way to achieve its goals and that India is serving a larger goal of ensuring global wellbeing

Prime Minister while speaking today at the inaugural session of the Jain International Trade Organization (JITO), said, “The world is now looking to India’s development plans as a method of attaining its objectives. Whether it’s for global peace, global prosperity, solutions to global challenges, or global supply chain empowerment, the world is looking to India with optimism.”

“Whatever the field of expertise, concern, or difference of opinion, the growth of New India brings everyone together. Everyone nowadays believes that India is moving beyond probability and potential to serve a larger purpose of world wellbeing “he stated.

According to the Prime Minister, “Today, the country is doing everything it can to promote talent, trade, and technology. Every day, the country registers dozens of businesses, with the goal of creating a unicorn every week “

Prime Minister delivered a video message to the inaugural session of ‘JITO Connect 2022’ today.

JITO is a worldwide organization that connects Jains in an effort to assist businesses and industry by offering a platform for mutual networking and personal encounters.

‘JITO Connect 2022’ is a three-day event taking place from May 6th to 8th at Gangadham Annex in Pune and will feature several seminars on a variety of business and economic topics.