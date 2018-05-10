On the last day of campaigning in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with Dalits, OBC, minority and Slum Morcha of Karnataka BJP via the NaMo App, said that his government was trying to fulfil Dr B R Ambedkar’s dream of a powerful and prosperous nation. PM Modi during his address accused the Congress of doing vote bank politics and said that Congress has never cared for the Dalits.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached out to Dalits and Other backward communities via the Narendra Modi App, while addressing the Slum Morchas of the Karnataka BJP, and said that his government was trying to fulfil Dr B R Ambedkar’s dream of a powerful and prosperous nation. During the address, PM Modi also hit out at the Congress for “disrespecting” Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. PM accused the Congress of preventing the OBC Commission from getting a constitutional status.

PM Modi said that there was no place for Dalits in the heart of Congress and this has continued for decades. Evoking the general election of 1952, PM said Congress did everything to defeat Babasaheb back in 1952 and the bypoll to Bhandara parliamentary constituency in 1953.

“They humiliated Ambedkar while they were in power, it was only when former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee formed the government that Babasaheb was conferred Bharat Ratna.

Slamming the Congress for not letting the OBC commission get a constitutional status in Parliament, PM said, Congress was only involved in vote bank politics and never cared about the empowerment of the weaker sections.

“You will be surprised to know that during the Congress regime, OBC leaders used to demand a constitutional status to OBC Commission but they (Congress) never cared. They only remain involved in vote bank politics… To stop the OBC Commission getting constitutional status, they did not allow the Parliament to function,” he said.

Noting that the BJP had the maximum number of MPs from the SC, ST, OBC and minority community, the Prime Minister said that leaders of various morchas had a paramount role in furthering the reach of the BJP and connecting with the people. He urged the morchas to take all the initiatives of the government to the weaker sections of the society.

