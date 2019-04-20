PM Modi slams Congress in Bareilly, says Opposition questioning my caste: Trinamool Congress'cadre has now resorted to violence and bullying. PM Modi said that the defeat for Mamata is certain and her tactics would not avert the defeat.

PM Modi slams Congress in Bareilly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed Congress and its allies for allegedly having an evil design to deny the rights of the reservation to SC, ST and OBC communities. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, the prime minister said that these designs are unconstitutional and an insult to respected Babasaheb Ambedkar.

PM Modi, who is seeking re-election from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat, said that Opposition is questioning his caste and abusing him.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said that PM Modi is a fake OBC and he became same when he was 55 years old. Son of Lalu Yadav went to say that OBCs do not accept prime minister as OBC as he has not done anything for them.

Attacking West Bengal Mamta Banerjee, BJP’s prime ministerial candidate said that reports of the first two phases of polling have unnerved Didi so much that the Trinamool Congress’cadre has now resorted to violence and bullying. PM Modi said that the defeat for Mamata is certain and her tactics would not avert the defeat.

Accusing Mamata of doing appeasement politics, PM Modi said that TNC chief allowed people from Bangladesh to campaign for the party. Referring to Bangladeshi actor Ferdous whose visa was cancelled, PM Modi said that it was for the first time in the history of India that people from another country campaigned for a party.

