Twitter's Public Policy Director for India and South Asia, Mahima Kaul, decided in January to resign from her job so as to pay more attention to her personal life. As such, her duties will continue until the end of March. Last week, the central government had sent out a strict message to Twitter India for unilaterally unblocking over 250 accounts that had been blocked for sharing misinformation and misguiding Twitter users on the ongoing demonstrations against centre's farm laws in the country.

Citing personal reasons, Mahima Kaul, Twitter’s Public Policy Director for India and South Asia has resigned. An official source informed that Kaul has resigned from her position to focus on her personal life. The source added that Kaul will continue to work in her position till March-end.

Last week, the central government had sent out a strict message to Twitter India for unilaterally unblocking over 250 accounts that had been blocked for sharing misinformation and misguiding Twitter users on the ongoing demonstrations against centre’s farm laws in the country. As per the centre, those accounts were sharing and re-sharing fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets. However, an official source stated that Kaul’s resignation is not related to the centre’s warning over unblocking Twitter handles.

Twitter’s Public Policy Vice President Monique Meche issued a statement which read that at the start of this year, Mahima Kaul decided to step down from her role as Twitter Public Policy Director for India and South Asia to take a well-deserved break. He added that it was a loss for all of them at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role, they respected her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life, Mahima would continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition.

Also read: ‘It revealed a lot’: S Jaishankar on farmers protest’s toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg

Also read: Myanmar coup: As US considers imposing sanctions, all eyes on India to clarify its position

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people, political parties, organisations and other elements in India currently supporting forces meant to defame and undermine India will not receive the people’s support. He added that the conspiracy revealed against Indian tea by foreign elements is dishonourable towards Assam and its tea workers. PM Modi asked whether or not the people of Assam will forgive or accept this attack against the tea of India.

PM Modi is actually referring to the toolkit shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter that contained instructions for demonstrations (that could be escalated into riots) against the Indian government. There was also a Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats assessment of India that concluded making jokes and memes on Indian icons including ‘Yoga’ and ‘Chai’.

Also read: US calls for recognition of ‘Kashmir American Day’ on Feb 6: NY State Assembly passes resolution