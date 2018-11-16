Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a poll rally in Chhattisgarh and hit out at the Congress party. PM Modi slammed the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked him whether his grandparents installed water pipe in Chhattisgarh which was destroyed by Raman Singh. Addressing the people in the poll-bound state, PM Modi also played a traditional drum during his rally in Ambikapur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a poll rally in Chhattisgarh and hit out at the Congress party. PM Modi slammed the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and asked him whether his grandparents installed water pipe in Chhattisgarh which was destroyed by Raman Singh. Addressing the people in the poll-bound state, PM Modi also played a traditional drum during his rally in Ambikapur. During his address, he also challenged Continuing attacking the Congress party, PM Modi challenged them and said let’s compare the work done by the Congress party in its 4-decade rule and work done by him after being 4 years in the power. PM Modi said that let’s debate what a tea seller has given in these 4 years.

PM Modi continued his attacks on the Congress party in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh and said that it has been almost 4 and a half years but still the Congress party is still crying that how can a tea-seller (chailwala) became a Prime Minister.

Speaking about former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi said that Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee which are a peaceful division and both the states have been developing speedily. He hit out at the Congress party and said look at what mess Congress created when Telangana was being formed. PM Modi added that the Congress party was having sleepless nights as they keep on thinking that a tea-seller has stolen the power from them.

Congress party ko neend nahi aa rahi hai ki ye hamare parivaar ki virasat hamari rajgaddi ko ye chai wala kaise chura le gaya: PM Narendra Modi in Ambikapur #ChhattisgarhElections pic.twitter.com/rTcIexsda9 — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

Addressing the rally in the poll-bound state, PM Modi said that the people of Bastar which has been a Naxal affected region be appreciated for turning out in huge number on the election day. He asked the people in Ambikapur and said that they must appreciate them by voting in large numbers.

#WATCH: PM Modi speaking on #Demonetisation says,"Yahan baitha ek bhi vyakti notebandi ke liye aaj ro nahi raha hai, akela ek parivaar ro raha hai." #ChhattisgarhElections pic.twitter.com/9typy97deb — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More