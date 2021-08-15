Laying down his vision for the country, the prime minister laid emphasis on several key projects and mission statements that are going to take precedence in the years to come.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day. Laying down his vision for the country, the prime minister laid emphasis on several key projects and mission statements that are going to take precedence in the years to come.

Key takeways from PM Modi’s Independence Day address explained:

Takeaway 1: Big push to reinforce inclusive growth narrative

Stressing the importance of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas’ for the achievement of all India’s goals, PM Modi said that the journey of the next 25 years is the ‘Amrit’ of the creation of a new India. The fulfilment of these resolves in this ‘Amrit Kaal’ will take India till 100 years of independence and to new heights. For this, PM Modi emphasised that we have to hold hands of the sections and areas that are lagging behind, including the Northeast region, the Himalyan region including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions.

Takeaway 2: Mission For India to sell in global markets

As the next step in India’s efforts to become self-reliant and truly Aatmanirbhar, PM Modi said, “We have to be quality conscious in our manufacturing so it can compete in global markets. Manufacturers should know what you sell globally is attached to India and this is why I say your every product is a brand ambassador for India.”

Takeaway 3: Small farmers made central to I-Day Push

Highlighting the government’s resolve towards the upliftment and betterment of small farmers, PM said that the government will be focusing on further increasing their collective strength and promised to provide them new facilities.

“They must become the country’s pride”, he added.

Takeaway 4: National master plan for mission centric push

The Centre will be launch PM Gati Shakti Plan in the coming days, which is touted to be a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan. PM stressed that the PM Gati Shakti Plan will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to economy.

Takeaway 5: Last mile service delivery new target set

In a bid to end malnutrition, the government further announced the move to fortify various schemes providing rice to the poor. He said, “Whether it is the rice available at the ration shop or the rice available in the mid-day meal, by the year 2024, the rice available through every scheme will be fortified.”

PM Modi also emphasised that our villages changing rapidly with facilities like road and electricity reaching villages, optical fiber network providing the power of data and internet to villages, leading to the creation of digital entrepreneurs in villages too.

Takeaway 6: Next generation reforms message sent to opposition

Hitting out at the Opposition in his Independence Day address, PM said that political will is required to bring in big changes and big reforms. The world is now witnessing how India is writing a new chapter of governance. Additionally, he announced some next generation reforms such as National Hydrogen mission, stating that India will be made a hub for production and export of Green Hydrogen, sports being put on the priority list, with emphasis on providing adequate support and boost to talent, technology and professionalism in sports and 100% electrification of Indian Railways, with an aim of becoming net-zero carbon emitter by the year 2030.

Takeaway 7: ‘Less government priority push’ repeatedly emphasised

Emphasising Centre’s resolve of minimum government and maximum governance, PM said that Earlier, the government was sitting in the driver seat but times have changed now. Efforts have been made in the last 7 years to free people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. He further stated that the priority of the government at this point is to ensure that the services reach the last person seamlessly and there is no unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people.

A few other takeaways from PM’s address include:

