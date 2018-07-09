Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in inaugurated Samsung's mobile factory, that is slated as the world's largest mobile factory. Interestingly both the leaders took a Metro ride to Noida using tokens like everyday passengers and it was ensured that the movement of the trains is not delayed due to the special visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Both the leaders took a metro ride to reach Samsung mobile factory with the PMO tweeting a picture of the two leaders travelling on Delhi Metro. Both used tokens like everyday passengers and it was ensured that the movement of the train is not delayed due to the special visit.

Prime Minister Modi speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that the new unit of Samsung will be a matter of pride for not just India but Uttar Pradesh and Noida. He said the project was an important project in the path to make India a manufacturing hub.

“Samsung’s global R&D hub is in India. Now, this manufacturing unit is also coming here,” Modi was quoted as saying.

The 35-acre Samsung Electronics facility in Noida sector 81 was added in 2005, and in June last year, the South Korean giant had announced Rs 4,915 crore investment to expand the Noida plant to double the production.

The company currently makes around 67 million smartphones in India and with the new unit being functional the production is expected to increase to nearly 120 million mobile phones.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More