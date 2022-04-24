PM Modi gave his monthly radio speech on the 88th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' which airs on the last Sunday

In the 88th episode of the monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contributions of prior Prime Ministers of the country while noting the recently inaugurated “Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya” in the national capital.

The Prime Minister also encouraged young people to visit local museums. He stated, “On May 18, the world will celebrate International Museum Day. For my youthful buddies, I have an idea. Why don’t you go to a neighboring museum and share your experience using the hashtag #MuseumMemories? This will encourage more to visit the museum.”

Later, PM Modi mentioned a Gurugram resident who said, “Contrary to my belief, I was startled that I hardly knew anything about leaders of this country during his visit to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya.”

“Sarthak, one of the visitors to PM Sangrahalaya, told me through NAMO app that he used to believe that because he reads newspapers and watches news on TV, his General Knowledge is good, but when he went to PM Sangrahalaya, he was surprised that he hardly knows much about India and the people who led the country in the past,” PM Modi said.

While speaking about the visitor’s experience, PM Modi quoted “Moraji Desai was the deputy collector in Gujarat before joining the liberation movement, he learned. Chaudhary Charan Singh was instrumental in the eradication of Zamindari. Land reforms piqued PV Narshima Rao’s interest.”

“Sarthak ji also informed me that this museum contains fascinating information about Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr. Ambedkar, Jai Prakash Narayan, and Jawaharlal Nehru,” PM added.

However, PM also addressed students issue with difficulty to understand mathematics and spoke about the importance of mathematics in Indian culture and relevance of it in our day-to-day life.

PM Modi gave his monthly radio speech on the 88th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ which airs on the last Sunday of every month.