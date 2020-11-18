US president elect Joe Biden on Tuesday dialed PM Modi and reiterated commitment towards strengthening Indo-US strategic ties. The two leaders shared concern on Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him, reiterating the country’s firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed shared priorities. “Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns–COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister, in the following tweet, also conveyed warm congratulations to Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. “…Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” he added.

After Biden’s electoral victory was announced, PM Modi had congratulated him and had said he looked forward to working closely with the US leader once again to take relations between two countries to greater heights. He had said that Biden’s contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations as Vice President “was critical and invaluable”.

The Prime Minister had expressed confidence that vibrant India-US ties will get stronger with the support and leadership of Kamala Harris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden had a “very warm conversation” during which they exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and the role of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and particularly vaccines, said Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sandhu said PM Modi congratulated Biden on his election and the president-elect extended warm Diwali greeting to the Indian leader and people of India. “PM Modi and president-elect Joe Biden had a very warm conversation. The PM congratulated him and the president-elect extended warm Diwali greeting to the PM and people of India. They exchanged views on global strategic partnership and Indo-Pacific area and discussed the problems that both US, India and the world are facing vis-a-vis COVID,” the envoy said.

“They discussed the role of healthcare, pharmaceuticals and particularly vaccines. They also discussed climate change and environment and in that the role of renewables and solar energy,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi and Biden on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation wherein they agreed to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and discussed their priorities, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic and Indo-Pacific region, according to a statement by Prime Minister’s office.

During the telephonic conversation, Prime Minister Modi warmly congratulated President-elect Biden on his election, describing “it as a testament to the strength and resilience of democratic traditions in the United States”, the statement added.

Prime Minister Modi warmly recalled his earlier interactions with Biden, including during his official visits to the United States in 2014 and in 2016. Biden had chaired the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress that was addressed by the Prime Minister during his 2016 visit

“In 2014, when PM Modi came for his first official visit to the US, it was the then VP Biden who hosted an official lunch for him. Again in 2016 during PM Modi’s address to the US Congress, it was VP Biden who presided over the joint session of US Congress. So they very warmly recall those interactions,” Sandhu said.

Sandhu said the prime minister also extended warm congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. “During the interaction, PM Modi also extended warm congratulations for VP-elect Harris. This is a proud moment for Indian-Americans in the US. She is a source of inspiration and India is also very proud of her achievement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris Presidential Transition team said that Joe Biden looks forward to working closely with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “shared global challenges”, including containing COVID-19 and maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.