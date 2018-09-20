Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a metro ride from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to reach the inaugural ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a metro ride from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a metro ride from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to reach the inaugural ceremony of India International Convention and Expo Centre. As per reports, PM Modi took the Airport Express Metro and travelled to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station to lay the foundation stone for the Expo centre.

At the event, PM Modi spoke about how the project worth Rs 26,000 crore will emerge as the centre of attitude and energy for nearly 80 crore youth. Touting the convention centre as a vibrant centre for domestic and international business.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi rides metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka, enroute to the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) foundation stone laying event. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/T4M6Z8uHFP — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

Speaking about the facilities which will be offered, Modi said that there will be a convention hall, an expo hall, meeting hall, hotels, market, offices and several other facilities.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More