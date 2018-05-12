The Delhi Police have removed all the posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him the lie lama, which were spotted in various areas of New Delhi. The police have registered a complaint against unidentified people and local could be questioned to ascertain the people behind the act. The BJP leaders and members have raised objections to the posters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been called ‘The Lie Lama’ in posters surfaced on streets of national capital New Delhi. The posters have sparked a new controversy, in which PM Modi can be seen with folded hands and a smile on his face. According to a senior police official, Delhi Police have removed all the posters which were spotted on government walls. The BJP members and leaders have raised an objection to posters and carried out the removal of posters. The posters were spotted in areas which come under the North Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC.

The police have filed a complaint against unidentified people under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act as posters were spotted on government property. Locals could be questioned to ascertain the identity of people behind the act. Speaking on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi district, Madhur Verma said, “It seems to be the handiwork of some miscreants. Similar posters were also found in Delhi’s Patel Nagar and Shankar Nagar areas.”

In the recent times, opposition parties including Congress have raised questions on PM Modi’s credibility and alleged that he misrepresented the history in his speeches during the campaigning for Karnataka Assembly elections. The opposition has also alleged that PM Modi-led NDA government has not fulfilled its promises made before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, this is not the first time posters of any politician has surfaced in public.

In 2014, missing posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi had surfaced in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. The posters carried a picture of Rahul and said, “Amethi MP Rahul Gandhi has been missing from Amethi due to which development work to be undertaken by local MP is not being done.

