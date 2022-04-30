Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the opening session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts today, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the opening session of the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts today, which will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. He will also speak to the crowd.

Justice NV Ramana, the Chief Justice of India, and Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju will also speak at the conference. The Joint Conference, according to the Prime Minister’s office, is an opportunity for the administration and judiciary to join together to build frameworks for simple and convenient delivery of justice and to explore initiatives needed to overcome the system’s issues.

According to the official statement, “Since then, the government has taken several measures under the e-Courts Mission Mode Project to improve infrastructure and integrate digital technology into court proceedings.”

On Friday, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana presided over the 39th meeting of Chief Justices of India’s High Courts.

CJI Ramana emphasized the subject of vacancies, saying, “We were able to fill 126 vacancies in various High Courts in less than a year because of our combined efforts. We anticipate another 50 appointments. Because of your unwavering support and dedication to the University, we may be able to accomplish this extraordinary milestone.”

CJI Ramana has asked the Chief Justices of the High Courts to send the names of those who should be elevated as soon as possible.

He also expresses satisfaction with some of the High Courts’ responses, which he describes as “very encouraging.”

The first Chief Justices’ Conference was held in November 1953, and there have been a total of 38 since then. The most recent Conference took place in 2016.

Following the proposal of CJI Ramana, both the Chief Justices’ conference and the joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices are being held after a six-year hiatus.