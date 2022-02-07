Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there is a new world order after the COVID pandemic and India should seize this opportunity for a global leadership role. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address, Prime Minister told Lok Sabha, “The world is moving very fast towards new world order, new systems following the COVID pandemic. India should not miss this opportunity. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years. “It is equally true that India has made several developmental strides in the last few years. Work has been done to strengthen the infrastructure of the country. Earlier, the gas connection was a status symbol. Now, the poorest of the poor have access to it. The poor have access to bank accounts, DBT is helping in service delivery…these are major changes,” he added.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further strongly attacked the Congress saying that it has not been able to win an election in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu for decades due to its policies and since it “has made up its mind not to come to power for next 100 years, maine bhi tyaari kar li hai (I have also prepared for it).” Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister accused the Congress of arrogance. He said Congress has not been able to come to power in Odisha for over two decades.

PM Modi said Congress was last time in power in West Bengal over four decades back and in Tamil Nadu nearly six decades back. The Prime Minister also referred to Congress as “not getting entry” to power in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for decades. He said in Jharkhand, that Congress has not been able to come to power on its own.

“Despite facing so many electoral losses, you have not lost your arrogance,” he said. He accused Congress of opposing government schemes for the sake of opposition.

“You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,” he said. “Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,then, ‘Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai’,” he added. PM Modi said Congress and some other opposition parties have not been able to the BJP coming to power at the Centre in 2014 with a resounding victory. “It is unfortunate that many of you are still stuck in 2014 and are not able to come out of it. The people of the country have recognized you, some people have recognized you earlier, some people are recognizing you now and some people are going to recognize you in the coming time,” he said.