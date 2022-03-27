Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address nation via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am. This will be PM Modi’s first national address after the Bhartiya Janata Party winning four state legislature elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Interestingly, BJP President JP Nadda will be listening to this month’s Mann Ki Baat programme along with other BJP workers in Yamuna Vihar Mandal, North-East District, booth number 59. The radio programme will be available for viewing later in the day at 8 pm on AIR’s regional channels in localised languages.

The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcasted on October 3, 2014. It has been 6 years that the monthly programme has been running successfully.

Every last Sunday of a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on various issues. In his last address, PM Modi had given a shout out to content creators and urged people to make similar videos.