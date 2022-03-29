On the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the ‘Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022’ being held at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal’s Thakurbari.

The All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022, which will begin on Tuesday.

The festival will come to a close on April 5. “I am honoured to be speaking at the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 tomorrow, March 29th, at 4:30 PM. We will also commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who dedicated his whole life to social justice and public welfare “On Monday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

During the pre-independence era, Harichand Thakur dedicated his life to the oppressed, poor, and underprivileged people of undivided Bengal. According to an announcement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the social and religious movement he founded in Orakandi (now in Bangladesh) in 1860 led to the founding of the Matua Dharma.