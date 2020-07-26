PM Modi will adress the nation today on his monthly radio programme Mann KI Baat at 11 am, expected to speak on the impending Covid-19 challenges, strategy to unveil an Unlock 3.0, as new cases arising from the pandemic continue surging in high spikes every day.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat.”

Earlier on July 11, PM Modi had tweeted, “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!”

Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Px52Xrm2bY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2020

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi on June 28 had said that there could be any number of challenges but our country’s history shows that it [India] has always overcome them.

Speaking at the 66th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Prime Minister Modi had said, “There could be any number of challenges but our history shows that we have always overcome them. We have emerged stronger after challenges.”

The PM addresses Mann ki Baat on the last Sunday of every month.

