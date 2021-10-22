The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

A day after India achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the nation in a historic address to the nation. Sending a strong message to naysayers and doubters, the Prime Minister said that 100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but a new chapter in history and a testament that india can achieve a tough aim successfully. There were apprehensions over India vaccination program with several people doubting the discipline of Indians. However, India’s vaccine campaign is a living example of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’.

Underlining a science-driven approach, PM Modi stated that we should be proud of the fact that India’s entire vaccination program has been science driven and science based. It is based on scientific methods entirely.

Expressing optimism over the milestone’s positive impact on the economy, PM Modi added that experts in India and abroad are very positive about India’s economy. Not only record economy is coming to Indian companies but new employment opportunities are also being created for the youth. Now, everyone is talking about ‘Made In India’.

The Prime Minister on Thursday expressed gratitude towards COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all others involved in the vaccination drive, as India achieved a milestone feat of administering 100 crore vaccine doses.

As India achieved the milestone of administering 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Indian Medical Association saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other stakeholders, saying that India will soon be Corona-free and get back to normal routines.