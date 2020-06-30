The address comes a day after the Centre announces guidelines for Unlock-2, bans Chinese apps amid India-China tensions at the border and pre-existing security concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, said the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

“Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow,” read a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office dated Monday.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued new guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ which will come into force from July 1 extending the process of phased re-opening of activities including expanding in a calibrated manner domestic flights and passenger trains.

The address comes a day after the government on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps.

The Ministry of Information Technology said in a release that it has decided to block 59 apps in view of the information available “they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order”.

