Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, is scheduled to deliver a virtual address at the United Nations General Assembly for general debate in General Assembly’s 75th session. Prime Minister Modi has been listed as the first speaker in today’s forenoon and his speech has been scheduled to commence at 6.30 p.m.

Sources suggest that the Prime Minister’s speech will address cross border terrorism and the need to strengthen global action to counter-terrorism. As per sources, PM Modi’s speech would also push for the process to list and delist terror entities and individuals by the UN sanction committees to be more transparent. India is one of the largest nations that contribute troops to the UN, therefore, India is also going to seek engagement in deciding mandates for UN peacekeeping mission, as per sources.

In the backdrop of ongoing coronavirus crisis, the UNGA is being held virtually this year. Prime Minister’s pre-recorded speech will be played out in New York, almost all other world leaders also submitted their pre-recorded video speeches.

In the beginning of this month, India’s UN Ambassador, TS Tirumurti had maintained that Prime Minister’s address to the UN and the vision he outlines would be truly significant, especially on the eve of India’s entering the UN Security Council.

75th United Nations General Assembly’s theme is- ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting the COVID-19 through effective multilateral action.’

