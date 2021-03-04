Combined Commanders’ Conference will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will be attended by Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans. The three day conference would commence after PM would be delivering his address on March 6.

India’s top military conference will be attended by Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Jawans which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Kevadia this weekend. Combined Commanders’ Conference would be held in front of the Saradar Vallabhai Patel’s Statue of Unity. Indeed, the inclusion of Junior Commissioned Officers and the Non-Commissioned Officers for a session on’ Morale and Motivation’ is welcomed as an innovative step. The PM after taking office in 2014 has always pushed for organizing conferences like the CCC. The top brass of the military officers would be housed in tents for the duration of the conference.

The three day conference would commence after PM would be delivering his address on March 6 which would be attended by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and Commander in Chief ranked officers of the armed forces. Presentations will be made by JCOs and Jawans on some military topics during a segment of the Combined Commanders’ Conference. The jawans would be taking part in different discussions which involves the functioning of operations. The PM will be reviewing the operational situation in China and Pakistan fronts and the progress of the tri-Service integrated commands.

The suggestion of involving jawans was put forward by the Prime Minister’s Office itself. The insights of the Junior Commissioned Officers, Non- Commissioned Officers and the jawans will be valuable as they are very much aware of how the forces function and building defences against the Chinese. The Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh would be addressing the commanders of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy on March 5.

A Government source told IANS, “During the conference, the setting up a new air defence command and maritime command will be discussed at length. Implementation of the air defence command timeline will be deliberated upon”. The newly established Department of Military Affairs has been working towards the creation of joint military commands for the last one year.

