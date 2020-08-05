Sri Gaddinsheen Premdas Ji Maharaj, head priest of Hanumangarhi temple said that PM Modi is to be gifted headgear, silver crown, and a stole with Lord Ram's name printed all over it upon his arrival at the temple to offer prayers prior to the mega-'bhoomi-pujan' ceremony to lay foundation for a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya today.

“We also hope that Prime Minister Modi rings the 3.5 quintal bell and proceed towards Ram Janmabhoomi,” he added.

The head priest of the temple further said: “Prime Minister Modi is coming and it is a matter of pride for Ayodhya. Many Prime Ministers took office but none apart from Prime Minister Modi came for laying the foundation stone for Ram temple.”

After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple, Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers to ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ram Janmabhoomi today. It will be followed by the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ram Mandir Trust Chief Nritya Gopaldas, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be on the stage for the event.

