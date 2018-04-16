Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who leaves for Sweden on April 16, will also hold brief talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 20. PM Modi said that India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties and their partnership are based on democratic values. Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and PM Modi will also discuss the future roadmaps of cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for his five-day to the United Kingdom and Sweden today. The visit of the Indian Prime Minister to the two countries is said to be aimed at deepening the bilateral ties. PM Modi, who leaves for Sweden on April 16, will be making a brief stop in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The information was later confirmed by the External Affairs Ministry. The following meet between PM Modi and Angela Merkel is said to be the first since she began her fourth term as German chancellor on March 14.

PM Modi who said to be reaching Sweden by tonight, will be travelling to Stockholm where he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. The Prime Minister will also take part in India-Nordic Summit. Claiming that Sweden plays a huge role in India’s development, He said, “India and Sweden share warm and friendly ties. Our partnership is based on democratic values and commitment to an open, inclusive and rule-based global order. Sweden is a valuable partner in our development initiatives.”

India and Sweden will jointly organize the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm on 17th April. I look forward to holding talks with leaders of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland during the Summit. https://t.co/y9VBqRMBNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

During his visit, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and PM Modi will discuss the future roadmaps of cooperation in various sectors with top business leaders from both the countries. During his visit the Prime Minister is also expected to hold brief talks with King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf. The India-Nordic Summit which will be taking place on Tuesday will be attended by the Prime Ministers of Finland, Norway, Denmark and Iceland. Commenting on the summit, PM Modi said, “The Nordic countries have globally recognised strengths in clean technologies, environmental solutions, ports modernisation, cold-chains, skill development and innovation. Nordic competencies fit well with our vision for India’s transformation.”

On 19th and 20th April I will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. India attaches great importance to our ties with the Commonwealth Nations. I hope to have fruitful talks with various leaders taking part in the Meeting in UK. https://t.co/JBJAj1wg45 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

I will call on Her Majesty The Queen, hold talks with PM @theresa_may and meet leading CEOs to deepen economic relations. An Ayurveda Centre of Excellence will be launched in London. During this visit, UK would be welcomed to the International Solar Alliance as well. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018

After the Summit, PM Modi will leave for UK on Tuesday and will be attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). The Prime Minister will also be holding talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Looking forward to enhance India-UK partnership in various sectors, PM Modi said, “My visit to London presents another opportunity for both countries to infuse fresh momentum to this growing bilateral engagement. I will be focusing on enhancing India-UK partnership in the areas of healthcare, innovation, digitisation, electric mobility, clean energy, and cybersecurity.” During the UK visit, PM Modi is expected to call on Queen and discuss ways of enhancing economic partnership. Apart from welcoming UK as the newest member in the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi will launch an Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London.

