Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the first meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council after being re-elected to power. The meeting which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors, and senior government ministers and officials.

The NITI Aayog was launched by the Modi government in his first term to power. The public policy think tank ‘NITI Aayog’ replaced the Planning Commission Of India when it came into existence in 2015. Since then, the Modi government has paid special attention towards the working and efficiency of the Aayog.

From the time of its inception, NITI Aayog has been working towards achieving sustainable development goals and to enhance co-operative federalism, boosting centre-state relations by involving state governments in economic policy-making of the central government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today chair the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog and the first one after being re-elected to power. He will be meeting the chief ministers of all states during the meeting, organized at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This time union home minister Amit Shah will also be joining the meeting as a member for the first time.

The states of Andhra Pradesh and Bihar are once again expected to raise the demand for special status for their states, the demand they have been making for so long. Three chief ministers are however going to miss the meeting. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Telangana’s CM, K Chandrashekhar Rao are not attending the meeting. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh will also be not present due to health issues.

This time around, apart from the state-specific concerns and demands, some of the issues which will gain prominence during the meeting will be the issue of farmer and agrarian distress, drought, water crisis and security-related concerns in Maoist-hit areas of the country.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App