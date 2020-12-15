PM Modi Gujarat visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dhordo in Kutch and from there, he will virtually lay the foundation stones of several development projects in the state and pay a visit to the farmers at the border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Gujarat for a one-day visit, where he is scheduled to inaugurate various projects. PM Modi has visited Dhordo in Kutch and from there, he has virtually laid the foundation stones of several development projects in the state. The PM spoke at the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of these development projects in Kutch and stated their importance in his speech. He is also set to pay a visit to the farmers there and specifically Punjabi farmers are the border.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several development projects which included a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, a fully automated milk processing and packing plant. In his speech at the inauguration, he spoke about the developments which have been made in Gujarat in terms of agriculture and electricity, and how they have paved a way for other states in India to do the same. He also said that India is the 4th largest country in terms of renewable energy production.

PM Modi is also set to visit the famous White Rann of Kutchh and will be a part of a cultural programme being held there. Prime Minister will also meet the farmers and artisans in Kutchh, Prime Minister will return to Delhi in the evening today, as per the release.

The press release from PMO further read that it would be an important milestone for sustainable and affordable water resource harvesting in the country, nearly 8 lakh people across the regions of Mundra, Lakhpat, Abdasa and Nakhatrana talukas would receive desalinated water from this plant, which would also help in sharing the surplus to upstream districts of Bhachau, Rapar and Gandhidham. It read that it was one of the five upcoming desalination plants in Gujarat besides those at Dahej (100 MLD), Dwarka (70 MLD), Ghogha Bhavnagar (70 MLD) and Gir Somnath (30 MLD).

