Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been featured in British adventure show Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The episode will be aired on August 12 at 9 pm. Here's how Twitter reacts

Hours after British adventurer Bear Grylls declared Pm Narendra Modi will be featured in his popular show Man vs Wild, Twitter users became hysterical and reacted with the ultimate craze.

The program will be aired aiming to create awareness about animal conversation and environmental change. The program will be aired on Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm.

The trailer of the special episode of the Bear Grylls show featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been out on the internet today.

The special episode of the show Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park. The show will highlight wildlife conversation, will also focusing issues related to the environmental change issue.

In the trailer, Edward Micheal Grylls, who is also known as Bear Grylls, can be seen saying to PM Modi, he is the most important man in India and it is Bear Gryll’s job to keep him alive.

From making weapons to rowing boats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will showcase his love towards the wildlife and mother nature in the popular British adventure show.

People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/MW2E6aMleE — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

British adventurer Bear Grills wrote in his Twitter account, People across 180 countries will get to watch the unknown side of PM Modi where he ventures into Indian wildlife to create awareness about environmental change and animal conversation.

Pichhe dekho! pichhe dekho! are pichhe to dekho! pic.twitter.com/1VQvJT2EjI — टीपूडा 🇳🇵 (@PR1CELES5) July 29, 2019

People telling PM Modi b4 going on with Bear Grylls that if u go with him u have to climb trees, cross rivers eat insects or wild fruits , walk miles PM Modi – #PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/ViPsvbSTef — Gagan (@GaganAlmighty) July 29, 2019

Modiji: Rahul Bose paid Rs. 442 for 2 bananas Bear Grylls: You guys pay money for food?#PMModionDiscovery pic.twitter.com/pC5nUhWkyh — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 29, 2019

Modi: Ye dekho ye badi hi anokhi prajaati ka girgit hai sifr chanda kha kar jeeta hai. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U2P2vdTfPg — Delhi se Hoon BC (@delhichatter) July 29, 2019

Discovery network after episode of Man vs Wild with PM Modi #PMModionDiscovery #manvswild pic.twitter.com/4iatBKVRxY — yash.uk (@UkeyYash) July 29, 2019

This is why I Love PM Modi. Who else can even think of this, let alone doing? Do watch this very special Man vs Wild with PM Shri @narendramodi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 PM. #PMModionDiscovery @BearGrylls https://t.co/D4B5kLayD3 — Nikhil Srivastava (@snikhil_social) July 29, 2019

I am very much exited, can't even wait to watch this unknown side of Modi ji .Modi ji is in Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. Super wondeful ,Great leader with great qualities & tremendous energy . #PMModionDiscovery .🇮🇳👍👏 pic.twitter.com/j0BOYVgaSB — Dheeraj Malhotra (@Dheeraj67383624) July 29, 2019

