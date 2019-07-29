Hours after British adventurer Bear Grylls declared Pm Narendra Modi will be featured in his popular show Man vs Wild, Twitter users became hysterical and reacted with the ultimate craze.
The program will be aired aiming to create awareness about animal conversation and environmental change. The program will be aired on Discovery Channel on August 12 at 9 pm.
The trailer of the special episode of the Bear Grylls show featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been out on the internet today.
The special episode of the show Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park. The show will highlight wildlife conversation, will also focusing issues related to the environmental change issue.
In the trailer, Edward Micheal Grylls, who is also known as Bear Grylls, can be seen saying to PM Modi, he is the most important man in India and it is Bear Gryll’s job to keep him alive.
From making weapons to rowing boats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will showcase his love towards the wildlife and mother nature in the popular British adventure show.
British adventurer Bear Grills wrote in his Twitter account, People across 180 countries will get to watch the unknown side of PM Modi where he ventures into Indian wildlife to create awareness about environmental change and animal conversation.