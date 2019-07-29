Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon be featuring in British travel anchor Bear Grylls's Man vs Wild. Apparently, the video was shot on the day of Pulwama terror attack i.e. February 14

With the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring in popular wildlife anchor Bear Grylls’s show, Man versus Wild, social media has been going frenzy to see the Indian Prime Minister debut in the adventurous show. The popular anchor who has certainly taught the world to survive in adverse circumstances will now be seen teaching PM Modi to survive in extreme conditions.

But the Indian Prime Minister is not the only one to have been influenced with Bear’s job. In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin too had made an uncanny Bear-like impact with his chic dressing sense during his hiking holiday in Siberia. The Russian leader tried posing in Bear Grylls style and his pictures made Tweeple go gaga over his sense of style.

The photographs had Putin flaunting his voguish side in khaki outfit and hat. The noise over Putin’s style was fuelled by none other than the Australian anchor himself who took to Twitter to comment on Putin’s cowboy hat look saying the Russian President was giving him a run for his money.

‘Putin intent on giving Bear Grylls a run for his money.’ ⁦@TheSun⁩ 😬 https://t.co/dbJ9F8P3SR — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) August 28, 2018

Grylls on Monday took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with PM Modi for his show Man vs Wild. He said it an honour for him to keep the mission of spreading the positive message of conservation and protecting planet earth alive.

Sir, it was an honour to share an adventure with you! Let’s keep up our mission of spreading the positive message of conservation & protecting our planet. @worldscouting @narendramodi https://t.co/MaeNp8MYEM — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) July 29, 2019

The program will be aired on August 12 at 9 pm on the Discovery Channel. The special episode has been crafted to create awareness of animal and environmental change. Also, all Bear Grylls fans should note that the trailer is out. PM Modi will be seen making weapons and rowing boats in the popular British adventure show.

