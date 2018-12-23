Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 25) will inaugurate 4.9 km long, India's longest rail-road bridge and will also flag off the first train which will run on the bridge. Once the rail-road bridge is opened, it will cut the travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh by 10 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25 will inaugurate the Bogibeel bridge, India’s longest railroad bridge, completed after 21 years since its construction commenced. PM Modi will flag off the first passenger train on the 4.9-km rail-road bridge. Once the bridge is opened, the travel time between Tinsukia in Assam to Naharlagun situated in Arunachal Pradesh will be reduced by more than 10 hours. Before the bridge was constructed, it used to take 15-20 hours for people to travel from Tinsukia to Naharlagun, but now that journey will be completed in 5-6 hours. Earlier, people had to change multiple trains which would have extended the journey. PM Modi will inaugurate the first train on the newly constructed bridge which will be a 14-coach long chair car train. The new train will run 5 times a week. It will depart from Naharlagun at 6:30 am and arrive at Tinsukia at 11 am.

The new rail-road bridge will better connect the two states and many hospitals, medical colleges and airport are there in Dibrugarh. It will also help logistic companies as it will be a boon for the transport sector. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid down in 1997 by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. In 2002, former and late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee inaugurated the construction work of the rail-road bridge.

During the course of the construction of the bridge, several protests, delays took place and finally after 21 years, the bridge will be inaugurated by PM Modi on December 25, which is also the birth anniversary of late and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

