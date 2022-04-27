The review meeting comes amid the rising number of COVID cases across the country. The interaction will take place virtually, through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of states to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The interaction will take place virtually, through video conferencing. PM Modi said in a tweet on Tuesday, “At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th April, will be interacting with state Chief Ministers to review the COVID-19 situation.”

The review meeting comes amid the rising number of COVID cases across the country. As per the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday, India recorded 2,483 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Active cases stand at a total of 15,636, while the positivity rate is 0.55 per cent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet said that over 86 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.