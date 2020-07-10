PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest Solar Power Project based in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa, today. It is the first solar project in India to break the power grid capacity, and is said to reduce carbon emissions by 15 lakh ton per year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Asia’s largest 750 MW solar power project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing.

He said that solar energy is the pure form of energy and would help the country towards achieving “atmanirbharta”.

“Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure, and secure. It is sure because the sun would shine throughout the world; it is secure because solar energy rather than polluting the environment, helps in replenishing it and it is secure because it is a testimony and inspiration towards ‘atmanirbharta’,” the Prime Minister said in his address, via video-conferencing. “It is important that if we want to become Atmanirbhar Bharat, then we would have to be ‘atmanirbhar’ in the field of electricity as well. When we speak of self-reliance and progress, the economy is a pivotal part of it. The whole world is in a conundrum that whether to focus on the environment or focus on the economy,” he said.

“Today, Rewa has really created history. This place has been identified with mother Narmada and white tiger. Now the name of Asia’s largest solar power project has also been attached to it,” the Prime Minister said.

“With this solar power project, the people of Madhya Pradesh and the industries set up here will not only get electricity, but even the metro rail in Delhi will get benefits from it. Apart from Rewa, similar work is underway at Shajapur, Neemuch and Chhatarpur,” the Prime Minister added.

“When all these projects are ready, Madhya Pradesh will definitely become a hub of cheap and clean electricity. The biggest benefit of this project will be to the poor, middle-class families, farmers and tribals of the state,” he said.

The project exemplifies India’s commitment to attain the target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2022.

The Project comprises of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a solar park (total area 1500 hectare). The Solar Park was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL), a joint venture company of Madhya Pradesh UrjaVikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), a Central Public Sector Undertaking. Central Financial Assistance of Rs 138 crore has been provided to RUMSL for development of the Park.

The Rewa Solar Project was the first solar project in the country to break the grid parity barrier. This project will reduce carbon emission equivalent to approx. 15 lakh ton of CO2 per year.

The project has also received World Bank Group President’s Award for innovation and excellence and was included in the Prime Minister’s “A Book of Innovation: New Beginnings”.

“The project is also the first renewable energy project to supply to an institutional customer outside the State, i.e. Delhi Metro, which will get 24 per cent of energy from the project with remaining 76 per cent being supplied to the State DISCOMs of Madhya Pradesh,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.

