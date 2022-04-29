Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham, will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today

PM Modi stated on Twitter that the conference is aimed at fostering youth entrepreneurship and value creation.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Sardardham is hosting GPBS as part of ‘Mission 2026,’ which aims to boost the Patidar community’s socio-economic development.

Every two years, the Summit is held. The first two Summits, in 2018 and 2020, were held in Gandhinagar, while the current Summit is being held in Surat.

“Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India” is the main subject of GPBS 2022.

According to the PMO, the Summit will bring together small, medium, and large businesses in the community, as well as nurture and support budding entrepreneurs and give training and job opportunities for educated youth.

The three-day Summit, which runs from April 29 to May 1, will address a variety of topics, including government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation.