Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate InFinity Forum, a thought leadership forum on FinTech, on Friday at 10 AM via video conferencing. The event is being hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), under the aegis of the Government of India in collaboration with GIFT City and Bloomberg on December 3 and 4, 2021. Indonesia, South Africa and the UK are partner countries in the first edition of the Forum, the Prime Minister’s Office informed in a press release. InFinity Forum will bring together the leading minds of the world in policy, business, and technology to discuss and come up with actionable insight into how technology and innovation can be leveraged by the FinTech industry for inclusive growth and serving humanity at large.



The agenda of the Forum will focus on the theme of ‘Beyond’ with various sub-themes including FinTech beyond boundaries, with governments and businesses focussing beyond the geographical boundaries in the development of global stack to promote financial inclusiveness; FinTech beyond Finance, by having convergence with emerging areas such as SpaceTech, GreenTech and AgriTech to drive sustainable development; and FinTech Beyond Next, with focus on how Quantum Computing could impact the nature of Fintech industry in the future and promote new opportunities.

The forum will witness participation from over 70 countries.

Key speakers at the Forum includes Finance Minister of Malaysia Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Finance Minister of Indonesia Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Creative Economy Indonesia Sandiaga S Uno, Chairman and MD, Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and CEO SoftBank Group Corp. Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO, IBM Corporation Arvind Krishna, MD and CEO Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Uday Kotak, among others. NITI Aayog, Invest India, FICCI and NASSCOM are some of the key partners to this year’s Forum.



The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar Gujarat, has been established under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It works as a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.