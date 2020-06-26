As a part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat package, the project is to focus on providing employment and creating partnerships in Uttar Pradesh for migrants returning in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking on the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Prime Minister and thanked him for taking up the initiative. During the COVID-19 crisis, the way the Prime Minister has shown the direction to the country and gave the message of ‘Jaan bhi aur Jahaan bhi” is highly appreciable.

Following a similar direction, Uttar Pradesh is working for the welfare of its labourers by providing them employment. “The step has been taken under Prime Minister Modi’s dream of ‘Self-reliant India’,” the Chief Minister said.

“Over 1.25 crore migrant workers who lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to benefit from this unique initiative. Over 35 lakh migrants returned to Uttar Pradesh and over 30 lakh migrant workers were also covered under skill mapping,” he said.

The initiative is intensely focused on providing employment, promote local entrepreneurship and create partnerships with industrial associations and other organisations to provide employment opportunities.

The Centre announced the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package to stimulate various sectors. In order to generate employment with a thrust towards creating infrastructure in backward regions of the country, Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was launched on June 20.

In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 30 lakh migrant workers have returned. Thirty-one districts of Uttar Pradesh have more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers.

These include five aspirational districts. The Uttar Pradesh government envisaged a unique initiative “Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan” which details programmes of the Centre and state government while creating partnerships with industry and other organisations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the workforce in general and migrant workers in particular. A large number of migrant workers returned to several states.

The challenge of containing COVID-19 was compounded by the need to provide basic amenities and means of livelihood to migrants and rural workers.

Villages across all districts of Uttar Pradesh joined this program through the Common Service Centers and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining the norms of social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

