PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi at about 11:30 am today to launch a membership drive for the BJP. This will be PM’s second visit to the city after his party clinched an unprecedented win in the national election concluded this year.

PM Modi in a tweet this morning conveyed that he will address the programme in Varanasi to launch BJP membership drive and added that he will also discuss budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

The Prime Minister land in the city of temples at about 10 am followed by the inauguration of statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, BJP working president JP Nadda and Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will receive him at the airport followed by a tree-plantation drive.

At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the programme in Varanasi marking the launch of @BJP4India’s Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Do watch. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

On Friday also the PM had tweeted about his visit saying that he will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, the museum was a cultural landmark of the city. The museum was a symbol of the country’s great cultural heritage.

After the general election result, the PM had visited Varanasi, his constituency on May 27 to thank people for their support and offered puja as well. He won the election by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat but also saw his victory margin rise by nearly a lakh votes to 2014 when he defeated Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal by over three lakh votes.

The launch of BJP membership drive coincides with the birth anniversary of party founder Syama Prasada Mukherjee

महान शिक्षाविद् और प्रखर राष्ट्रवादी विचारक डॉ. श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। राष्ट्रीय एकता और अखंडता के लिए उनके योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/uFpsJtTpYI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2019

Others to be part of BJP membership drive in various cities included Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh who will participate in the membership programme in Jaipur, Home Minister Amit Shah will join in Hyderabad and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur.

