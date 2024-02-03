PM Modi To Launch Rs 11,599 crore Projects in Assam

On Saturday (Feb 3), Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Guwahati airport in Assam. The Assam government stated that Prime Minister Modi is undertaking a two-day visit to Assam from February 3. The purpose of his visit is to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives, collectively valued at over Rs 11,599 crore, during a public program in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other party members warmly received PM Modi at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

PM Modi is set to deliver a large-scale public address, initiate the groundbreaking ceremony, and officially launch numerous projects valued at Rs 11,599 crore on Sunday at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati. Ensuring the provision of world-class facilities for individuals visiting pilgrimage sites has remained a pivotal area of emphasis for the Prime Minister.

Continuing with this initiative, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for one of the significant projects, namely Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor). This project has received approval under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region (PM-Devine) scheme. As per the Assam government, the initiative aims to offer top-notch facilities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to initiate the foundation stone laying for numerous road improvement projects exceeding Rs. 3400 crore. This initiative encompasses the upgrading of 43 roads, inclusive of 38 bridges, as an integral aspect of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.