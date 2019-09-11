Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mathura to launch a slew of programmes for livestock in the wake of the ailing agricultural sector. He will be launching the National Animal Disease Control Programme to prevent foot and mouth disease.

To boost the fluctuating growth of the agricultural sector in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will be announcing a slew of programmes under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP). A total of Rs 12,652 crore budget has been allocated for the Centre-funded programme.

The aim is to eliminate foot and mouth disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock. The programme will continue for a period of five years i.e. till 2024 and by 2030, the government aims to get rid of the disease completely.

The funds will be allocated for vaccination of over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs against the foot and mouth disease. Lately, the Centre also announced to vaccinate 36 million bovine calves to prevent the Brucellosis disease.

Other than NADCP, the Prime Minister will also launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme and a nation-wide workshop across the country on vaccination, disease management, artificial insemination and productivity will also be organised.

PM Modi will also discuss the ‘Swachchta Hi Seva’ programme in Mathura where he will be joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Geneva for the 74h United Nations General Assembly summit. He is expected to reiterate India’s stand over Jammu and Kashmir’ in the wake of the suspension of state’s special status under Article 370. On the other hand, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is also likely to rake up Kashmir issue claiming human rights violations at the United Nations.

