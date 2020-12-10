Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the heart of Delhi near India Gate to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building on the Central Vista today. The ceremony will begin at 12.55 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the heart of Delhi near India Gate to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building on the Central Vista today. The ceremony will begin at 12.55 PM. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the new Parliament building will be an epitome of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will feature crafts by local artisans. The estimated cost of the new 64,500-sqm area Parliament building is ₹971 crore. What makes this move significance and crucial is that this new parliament design will be aiming to reflect the world’s biggest democracy ideals.

However, the Apex Court said that actual construction cannot begin immediately, with a petition challenging the project pending in Supreme Court. Many have to understand and critically reflect will it be of symbolic significance or practical values. The Tata Projects Limited has been given the contract for the project after Larsen and Toubro had lost the bid. Lower House Speaker said that the new building will be one such temple of Aatmanirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation.

The new building aims to have a Constitution hall to showcase the original Constitution. The seating capacity will is increased to as such that Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1,224 members simultaneously. The construction is expected to be over by 2022 in less than two years when the country will be completing 75 years of India’s independence.

The project, the nation’s power corridor, envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the 3-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Delhi.