Wednesday, October 9, 2024
PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone In Maharashtra Through Video Conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Maharashtra worth over Rs 7600 crore on Wednesday through video conference, as per a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the upgradation of Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur with a total estimated project cost of around Rs 7000 crore. It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefiting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region, the statement added.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the New Integrated Terminal Building at Shirdi Airport worth over Rs 645 crore. It will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi. The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual neem tree of Sai Baba, the PMO release said.
In line with his commitment to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all, the Prime Minister will launch the operationalization of 10 Government Medical Colleges in Maharashtra located at Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane). While enhancing the undergraduate and postgraduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, the release mentioned.
As per the PMO release, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai, with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training. Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India
The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others, it added.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra. VSK will provide students, teachers, and administrators with access to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others.
It will offer high-quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning, the statement said.

