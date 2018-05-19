PM Modi's visit is being seen as the preliminary steps to woo the public of Odisha as the state will hold Assembly elections in May, 2019. With an anti-incumbency of 18 years weighing heavy against the Biju Janata Dal, the BJP hopes the people of the state will give it a chance to take it further on the road to prosperity and development.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge for Odisha Arun Singh on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on May 26 to mark 4 years of BJP government in the Centre. Singh stressed that PM Modi pays special attention to the state and regards Odisha above all the states. He also revealed the huge celebrations that are being planned ahead of the PM’s visit and the itinerary has been sent to all the BJP leaders in the state.

While speaking to media, Arun Singh asserted that massive gathering has been called to attend PM Modi’s address in the state on May 26. He also mentioned Narendra Modi will visit Jagannath temple and pay homage to other significant places in the state.

Narendra Modi became the 15th Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014 after the BJP registered a resounding victory in Lok Sabha elections. Ever since he has been the chief spearhead of the party, leading the mantle ahead of every state Assembly election which have happened since 2014. After a series of victories in major states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Tripura; BJP recently suffered a setback in Karnataka despite emerging as the single largest party in the state.

PM Modi’s visit to Odisha is being seen as the preliminary steps to woo the public of the state as it will hold Assembly elections in May 2019. With an anti-incumbency of 18 years weighing heavy against the Biju Janata Dal, the BJP hopes the people of the state will give it a chance to take it further on the road to prosperity and development.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who hails from Odisha has been trying to break the BJD’s political pincer grip on the state.

