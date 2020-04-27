Chief Ministers of the states are likely to discuss the responses of the relaxations granted on April 20 with PM Narendra Modi at 10 AM today.

After addressing the nation in Mann Ki Baat, all eyes are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories, which will be held today at 10 AM. Reports suggest that the meeting is likely to be attended by nine heads of states— Haryana, Meghalaya, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Mizoram, and Himachal Pradesh. Now, this will be the fourth time when Narendra Modi will be interacting with the CMs after the lockdown has been imposed.

It is expected that the heads of the state are likely to discuss the outcomes of relaxations that were granted on April 20, protection of the medical staff, the report of the number of cases, and the testing kits. Further, the states might also demand financial packages and the amendment to the FRBM ( Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act.

In the last meeting, April 11 not all states could put forward their views so as per reports, Centre wants to listen to the views of those states first and then the other state heads. A few days back, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to the Prime Minister to seek permission to commence the operations of electronic showrooms, repair shops, sweet shops, and retail activities. He also demanded Rs 30,000 crore in order to support the poor families who do not have any means to generate income.

Sources reveal Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackeray might demand a special train to transport the migrant workers to their hometowns. While Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to demand new financial packages and Bengal CM is likely to demand new testing kits.

