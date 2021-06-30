Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers today which is likely to discuss the Covid situation of the country and also review functioning of few ministries.

As per sources, a very likely reshuffle of PM Modi’s cabinet is doing the rounds for the past few weeks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers today which is likely to discuss the Covid situation of the country and also review functioning of few ministries.

The Union Council of Ministers is headed by the Prime Minister and includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge. Previously, amid buzz of an imminent reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Union Cabinet meetings were held on June 16.

This will be seen as a major development keeping the stock of India’s covid situation and economy, trade and defense and strategic growth. The meeting will be held virtually on Wednesday evening. Political observers and BJP sources feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when there is speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

